Norwich Youtuber holds party of 100 Boris Johnsons in central London

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:19 PM January 14, 2022
Norwich Youtuber JaackMaate has held a gathering of 100 Boris Johnson lookalikes in central London.

A Norwich Youtuber replicated prime minister Boris Johnson's lockdown gathering by holding a party of 100 lookalikes in central London.

Jack Dean, who is known online as JaackMaate, hired the 100 people to don Johnson face masks and wear suits, whilst dancing and waving beer bottles in the air outside Downing Street.

Crowds could be heard singing "we are Boris" and "this is a work event" whilst waving Union Jack flags.

Unlike the prime minister's own gathering, the Youtuber even attracted the attention of police.

It comes after Johnson admitted attending a 'BYOB' garden party in Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown.

An inquiry into the events at Downing Street has since been launched — headed by high-ranking civil servant Sue Gray.

