Campaigners out in force to march for better mental health services

City folk came out in numbers to march into the city centre to help save the mental health service - Credit: Archant

Campaigners marched around Norwich ahead of World Mental Health Day to demand better services for the region.

Demonstrators gathered outside Chapelfield Gardens just before 11am on October 8 to set off.

Mark Harrison is the spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services for Norfolk and Suffolk.

People marching had a range of different banners and signs on show - Credit: Archant

The 65-year-old from Norwich said: "We're marching for two reasons.

"Firstly it's World Mental Health Day on October 10 so we've got a march in Norwich today and another in Ipswich on October 9.

"Secondly we're demanding the government invest more money in mental health but also, that they disband the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Mark Harrison, 65, is the spokesman for the campaign to save mental health services for Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Archant

"They are the delivery agent of mental health services and it's been in crisis for last 10 years."

The NSFT was rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission earlier this year - the fourth time in a decade that it has had special measures imposed on it.

Mr Harrison said: "Enough is enough.

Demonstrators marching into the city centre - Credit: Archant

"We need a functioning mental health service here.

"The current leadership and governors aren't up to the job.

"It's been given six chances and failed every time - so its important action is taken now."

Mr Harrison said he was "really pleased" with the turnout.

The demonstration was to "demand the government invest more money in mental health and disband the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust" - Credit: Archant

He added: "We've got a couple of hundred people here.

"The mental health services were already in crisis before the pandemic and cost of living came in - this will only make things worse.

"It's a desperate situation that's in crisis, so it's urgent the government acts now."

Emma Corlett is one of the founding members of the campaign to save mental health services - Credit: Archant

The march went from Chapelfield Gardens, down Theatre Street and along Gentleman's Walk past the market before going back up along City Hall, past the Forum and ending back in Chapelfield Gardens.

Emma Corlett is one of the founding members of the campaign to help mental health and worked as a nurse for 17 years.

The 46-year-old added: "It's great to see so many enthusiastic people here.

The march started, and ended, in Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Archant

"We want to show that we're determined and that we won't be going anywhere until we've got safe services.

"The mental health service was decimated with cuts around 10 years ago and it's not any better now.

"It's been a collective failure of the whole system and there's real recognition that if you need help with mental health in Norfolk it's really difficult to get."