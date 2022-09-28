Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City protest planned as workers continue to fight for fair pay

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:00 PM September 28, 2022
Organisation, Enough is Enough, will be marching through Prince of Wales Road to fight for worker's fair pay

Enough is Enough will be marching from Prince of Wales Road to fight for worker's fair pay - Credit: Enough is Enough / Google Maps

A group will be marching through the city's streets on Saturday to fight for fairer pay for workers.

Enough is Enough, a campaign to fight the cost of living crisis and supported by unions around the UK, is fighting for real pay and to end food poverty.

It comes after striking workers of telecommunications giant, BT, said they "needed foodbanks to live."

Enough is Enough will be marching through the city on October 1

Enough is Enough will be marching through the city on October 1 - Credit: Enough is Enough

The march will begin at 11am on October 1, at the top of Prince of Wales near The Last Pub Standing.

From there it will travel down past the rail station up to support The Communications Union (CWU) picket at the Royal Mail facility in Thorpe Road.

The march will also stop to support the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) picket outside Norwich railway station.

Protests will be going on across 50 towns and cities in the UK such as London, Manchester, and Newcastle.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a m

Norwich City Council

Bid to dispel city estate of 'bad reputation' preconceptions

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Enjoy The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea either inside The Assembly House or in a private igloo. 

Food and Drink

Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon