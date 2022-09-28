City protest planned as workers continue to fight for fair pay

Enough is Enough will be marching from Prince of Wales Road to fight for worker's fair pay - Credit: Enough is Enough / Google Maps

A group will be marching through the city's streets on Saturday to fight for fairer pay for workers.

Enough is Enough, a campaign to fight the cost of living crisis and supported by unions around the UK, is fighting for real pay and to end food poverty.

It comes after striking workers of telecommunications giant, BT, said they "needed foodbanks to live."

The march will begin at 11am on October 1, at the top of Prince of Wales near The Last Pub Standing.

From there it will travel down past the rail station up to support The Communications Union (CWU) picket at the Royal Mail facility in Thorpe Road.

The march will also stop to support the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) picket outside Norwich railway station.

Protests will be going on across 50 towns and cities in the UK such as London, Manchester, and Newcastle.