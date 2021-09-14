Woman handed £100 charge because disabled badge 'not displayed properly'

Published: 6:15 PM September 14, 2021

A disabled woman has slammed a private parking company after it slapped her with an £100 charge because her badge's expiry date was "unclear".

Jackie Hardy, who lives in NR4, was given a parking charge from UK Parking Control (UKPC) on August 10 while shopping at Aldi in Hall Road Retail Park, Norwich.

The 81-year-old, who has arthritis and severe muscle pain, but who is also a carer for her husband with dementia, said she felt "so angry" when she saw the ticket on her windshield she was willing to go to court over the matter.

The notice accused her of parking her Renault Kango in a disabled person's space "without clearly displaying the expiry date of the badge".

But Mrs Hardy explained: "This upset me so much because I did leave my badges in the correct place when I went to do my shopping. I always do.

"On that occasion I hadn't realised I'd left the window of the passenger seat wide open after my grandson leaned out to adjust the wing mirror, so assume the badge had blown out of position slightly in the breeze.

"If he had any desire to, the warden could easily have checked the dates by picking up either of the badges and having a look.

"He didn't bother though. He just gave me an £100 charge instead."

UKPC has been contacted for comment but did not respond.

After Mrs Hardy appealed the bill, she received a letter from UKPC on August 26 asking her to provide a copy of her blue badge proving it was still in date.

She obliged, but has heard nothing.

On UKPC's parking charge look-up tool, it says Ms Hardy's invoice has been cancelled and there is no outstanding balance.

But if that's the case, Mrs Hardy said she wants to know why she's received zero correspondence from the company since.

She added: "My husband has been in hospital for nearly a month and I visit him every day. I'm very ill myself and don't need this. I'm not sure what's happening.

"It's upsetting, and they haven't even bothered to update me.

"The way they go about these things is disgraceful."

