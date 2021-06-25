News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'Nothing stops me' - Woman with incurable disease straps herself to plane

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:01 AM June 25, 2021   
Sonia Davison completing her wing walk for Parkinson's UK

Sonia Davison completing her wing walk for Parkinson's UK - Credit: Parkinson's UK

A woman with an incurable disease got strapped to a plane and flown through the air to prove "nothing can stop her".

Sonia Davison, 53, and from Norwich, was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years ago.

She completed the daredevil wing walk on June 19 at Cirencester Airfield and raised £1,592.

Sonia Davison completing her wing walk for Parkinson's UK

Sonia Davison completing her wing walk for Parkinson's UK - Credit: Parkinson's UK

"Once I was up there", she said, "I felt free of all my Parkinson's symptoms - like a bird.

"Although I have the condition, nothing stops me."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Davison, who used to work in hospitals and care homes, said it was "so important" for patients to get their medication on time, and for people to understand it isn't a condition which "only affects older people".

"Some people are diagnosed before 50", she said.

Sonia Davison completing her wing walk for Parkinson's UK

Sonia Davison completing her wing walk for Parkinson's UK - Credit: Parkinson's UK

Currently, the condition is incurable. It affects 145,000 people nationally, and nearly 14,000 people in the East of England.

Shana Bohlen, regional fundraiser at Parkinson's UK, said: "Parkinson's devastates lives.

"There is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

"Fundraisers like Sonia help us drive forward groundbreaking research."

Sonia Davison, 53 from Norwich

Sonia Davison, 53, from Norwich, completed the challenge to show nothing can stop her - Credit: Parkinson's UK


Norwich News

