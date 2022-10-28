Family refuse to give up eight-year search for missing cat

Lola has now been missing from her Spixworth home for eight years - Credit: Tracey Woodin

A woman from Spixworth is refusing to give up hope that her beloved cat will return home despite it being eight years since the moggie went missing.

Tracey Woodin, 54, has been searching for her cat Lola since 2014.

It is thought that the black and white feline got on to a bus as Tracey later saw pictures of the event posted on social media.

The mum-of-three has been inspired to keep up her efforts following the story of Fudge, a cat from Costessey who returned home after five years.

Tracey said: “Lola was always so friendly.”

The Woodin family got Lola when she was just nine weeks old - Credit: Tracey Woodin

The cat was neutered and microchipped to ensure if she did go walkabout, she could be returned home.

Tracey added: “Every morning for the two years she was with us, she would meet us near a cut-through that went from our house to the school. She would walk with us.”

Lola would always then walk back home with Tracey and spend the rest of the day cuddled up on her lap.

Search parties have rallied together in the hope Lola is still somewhere - Credit: Tracey Woodin

But on March 17, 2014, Lola wasn’t waiting for her family when they carried out the school run – Tracey asked around if anyone had seen her but no one had.

A matter of days later people in the Constitutional Hill area began reporting they had spotted Lola being shooed off a bus.

Posters were put up throughout the city in the hope of bringing Lola home - Credit: Tracey Woodin

Staff at a nearby school said they had also seen the cat hanging around the area having been taken off the vehicle.

Tracey immediately went to the area searching for Lola but despite the sightings she never found her.

The mum even organised search parties with droves of people turning out to help find the young cat.

Tracey Woodin said: "It is the not knowing what happened to Lola that is so horrible." - Credit: Tracey Woodin

Posters of the distinctive cat were also posted around the city.

However although the last sighting was in September 2014, Tracey is convinced that Lola is still out there somewhere.

She said: "She was only nine weeks old when we got her. She wouldn't be an old cat even now.

“She was so friendly – if she had died, someone would have found her. She would be near people not out by herself.

“But if she has found her forever home I won’t rip her away from that.

“I just want to know that she is OK and that she is happy.”