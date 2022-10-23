Meet the woman recycling 'non-recyclable' waste

Susan Simpson has been recycling waste which city folk are usually forced to put into general waste - Credit: Susan Simpson

They are the frustrating items that can't go in your recycling bin and end up in landfill.

But for Susan Simpson, so-called 'non-recyclable' waste is much sought-after and treasured material.

The 49-year-old from Taverham has raised thousands of pounds for charity by sustainably disposing of items that councils refuse to take for recycling.

She arranges the collection of things like toothpaste tubes, used toothbrushes, crisp bags and other forms of plastic packaging that usually end up in landfill.

With a group of other volunteers, the Norfolk County Council finance officer then hands the items to TerraCycle, a global project which specialises in recycling hard-to-recycle waste.

People involved in TerraCycle's scheme earn points for recycling which can be given as cash to charities, schools or other non-profit organisations.

In this way, Susan and her small team of volunteers have raised more than £22,000 for Norwich-based Hallswood Animal Sanctuary.

The team ask for the public to leave certain items at their public collection point at Thorpe Plant Centre.

Other items which can be left there include cleaning and personal care products and packaging, cheese packaging and flexible coffee packaging.

So far, Susan and her volunteers have collected more than three million pieces of waste, with the help of her local community.

Susan said: “I signed up to TerraCycle’s programmes as I wanted to find a way to help the community recycle more than we can through council collections alone.

“So many products we use every day and the packaging they come in can’t be recycled in this way, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be recycled at all.

“It’s amazing to think that we have stopped millions of pieces of waste from going to landfill, incineration or the natural environment.”