Meet the woman recycling 'non-recyclable' waste
- Credit: Susan Simpson
They are the frustrating items that can't go in your recycling bin and end up in landfill.
But for Susan Simpson, so-called 'non-recyclable' waste is much sought-after and treasured material.
The 49-year-old from Taverham has raised thousands of pounds for charity by sustainably disposing of items that councils refuse to take for recycling.
She arranges the collection of things like toothpaste tubes, used toothbrushes, crisp bags and other forms of plastic packaging that usually end up in landfill.
With a group of other volunteers, the Norfolk County Council finance officer then hands the items to TerraCycle, a global project which specialises in recycling hard-to-recycle waste.
People involved in TerraCycle's scheme earn points for recycling which can be given as cash to charities, schools or other non-profit organisations.
In this way, Susan and her small team of volunteers have raised more than £22,000 for Norwich-based Hallswood Animal Sanctuary.
Most Read
- 1 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
- 2 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
- 3 Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall
- 4 High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets
- 5 First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site
- 6 17 photos show how Dereham Road has changed over the years
- 7 See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m
- 8 Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich
- 9 Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK
- 10 Run Norwich 2022: everything you need to know
The team ask for the public to leave certain items at their public collection point at Thorpe Plant Centre.
Other items which can be left there include cleaning and personal care products and packaging, cheese packaging and flexible coffee packaging.
So far, Susan and her volunteers have collected more than three million pieces of waste, with the help of her local community.
Susan said: “I signed up to TerraCycle’s programmes as I wanted to find a way to help the community recycle more than we can through council collections alone.
“So many products we use every day and the packaging they come in can’t be recycled in this way, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be recycled at all.
“It’s amazing to think that we have stopped millions of pieces of waste from going to landfill, incineration or the natural environment.”