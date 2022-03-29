Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Woman shields escaped chicken from cat and kid with water gun

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:56 PM March 29, 2022
A Norwich woman protected a chicken from harm in Beaconsfield Road.

A Norwich woman protected a chicken from harm in Beaconsfield Road. - Credit: Gem Kelly Sands

A Norwich woman protected an escaped chicken from a hungry cat and a child armed with a water pistol in a city street.

Gem Sands, of Northcote Road, spotted the loose chicken in Beaconsfield Road on Tuesday (March 29) just before 3.30pm and decided to step in.

The chicken was unharmed in the incident.

The chicken was unharmed in the incident. - Credit: Mary Briggs

But the drama unfolded as Ms Sands intervened, as she had to fend off both a curious cat and a child: "Being an animal person I couldn't bear leaving the poor thing to be harmed, especially as a cat was hanging around.

"There was even a child that kept trying to shoot it with a water gun."

The woman stood in front of the chicken for 20 minutes before the animal's owner came out of his house and spotted the runaway bird.

Ms Sands added: "It was lucky as he was then heading out for a walk with his son and dog when he saw us."

The chicken was unharmed in the incident and taken home by the owner.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tasty Restaurant in Prince of Wales Road has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

City Chinese takeaway gets zero-star food hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The courtyard at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich has had a spring makeover. 

Food and Drink

Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire and Rescue have attended a second fire at a home in Eaton, Norwich.

Firefighters tackle second blaze at Norwich home in less than a month

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Campaigners have said not opening the bus lane on Dereham Road to other traffic causes congestion. P

Norfolk County Council

Consultation into £6.2m road shake-up delayed

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon