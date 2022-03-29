Woman shields escaped chicken from cat and kid with water gun

A Norwich woman protected an escaped chicken from a hungry cat and a child armed with a water pistol in a city street.

Gem Sands, of Northcote Road, spotted the loose chicken in Beaconsfield Road on Tuesday (March 29) just before 3.30pm and decided to step in.

The chicken was unharmed in the incident. - Credit: Mary Briggs

But the drama unfolded as Ms Sands intervened, as she had to fend off both a curious cat and a child: "Being an animal person I couldn't bear leaving the poor thing to be harmed, especially as a cat was hanging around.

"There was even a child that kept trying to shoot it with a water gun."

The woman stood in front of the chicken for 20 minutes before the animal's owner came out of his house and spotted the runaway bird.

Ms Sands added: "It was lucky as he was then heading out for a walk with his son and dog when he saw us."

The chicken was unharmed in the incident and taken home by the owner.