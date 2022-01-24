'It would mean everything to get it back': Heartfelt plea to reunite widow with engagement ring
A Heartsease woman is desperate to find her missing engagement ring, a gift from her childhood sweetheart and late husband.
Tracey Barr, who lives in Borrowdale Drive, visited three supermarkets on the day her sapphire and diamond ring disappeared.
But so far nothing has been handed in and she is now hoping a member of the public has stumbled across it.
Along with friend Louise and daughter Sadie, the 53-year-old travelled by car from her home to Sainsbury's in Pound Lane, before heading on to Plumstead Road Aldi and Tesco in Blueboar Lane.
Although Tracey didn't get out of the car at the final stop, she did smoke a cigarette out of the window.
She didn't realise that the ring was missing until the early evening.
"I never take it off," Tracey said. "My rings are always on my fingers. I've got my wedding ring, eternity ring and my engagement ring."
This Friday, January 28, marks five years since her late husband Stephen died, after a six-year battle with an extremely rare appendix cancer - which Tracey was told was "one in a million".
She fondly recounted the day she was presented with the stunning piece: "It was actually the fifth time he'd asked me, and I finally said yes.
"We'd been together since I was three months off my 16th birthday when he actually asked me out. I've known him since we were 13.
"It would mean everything to get it back. I had a major stroke in 2009 and Stephen was my carer. And then he got diagnosed, and they said that after you have an operation you have five years.
"He went for just over six. We had time to say goodbye but it doesn't make it any easier. At least it wasn't out of the blue."
Tracey has approached Sainsbury's, Aldi and Tesco to try and track her ring down but to no avail.
The engagement ring is a large sapphire in middle with a diamond either side. Although the picture is blurry, Tracey hopes that sharing the imagine far and wide will get it safely returned to its rightful owner.
Those with information can contact maya.derrick@archant.co.uk.