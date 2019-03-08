Norwich woman died from painkiller overdose at NNUH, inquest hears

Louise Buckenham died from drug toxicity, including nefopam, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Photo: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2018

A 49-year-old Norwich woman died of a painkiller overdose at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Elizabeth Buckenham died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners Court on Friday, May 10 2019, heard she died from "drug toxicity".

Jacqeline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said: "I have an identification statement provided by Amy Bowman, from the NNUH.

"It states that on [Monday] December 3, 2018, she identified the body of Miss Buckenham."

Ms Lake added that Miss Buckenham's daughter, Karina Taylor, said her mother was born on August 14, 1969, and lived at Lefroy Road, Norwich.

Dr Geoffrey Waters, NNUH consultant histopathologist, said her cause of death was combined drug toxicity.

The inquest was adjourned to 10am, on Monday, July 29.