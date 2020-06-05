Search

Woman who worked for decades at famous Norwich tearoom turns 103

PUBLISHED: 11:19 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 05 June 2020

Mabel Delf, a resident of Woodside House care home in Thorpe St Andrew, has turned 103. Picture: Woodside House

Mabel Delf, a resident of Woodside House care home in Thorpe St Andrew, has turned 103. Picture: Woodside House

A woman who spent decades working at one of Norwich’s favourite tearooms has celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Mabel Delf, a resident of Woodside House care home in Thorpe St Andrew, has turned 103. Picture: Woodside House

Mabel Delf, a resident of Woodside House Care Home, in Thorpe St Andrew, was born on June 4 1917 and spent most of her working life as a server at the Westlegate tearoom.

The care home resident began working at the cafe to earn a living but said she enjoyed serving and talking to all the customers.

Born in Norwich, Ms Delf was one of six children, growing up with three brothers and two sisters.

Staff and residents attended a birthday tea party on Thursday, which included birthday cake and a telegram from the Queen.

On reaching another big birthday, Ms Delf said: “Well I wish I was 60.

“To be honest after having had 103 birthdays now, I feel no different, I had asked the staff to not make too much fuss about the occasion as I feel at this point age is just a number, but I knew they’d go above and beyond anyway as they always do. It’s been a lovely day.”

The 103-year-old, when asked on the secret to a long life, said: “There is no secret. Just working hard at everything you do and giving it your all.”

Elena Sandu, general manager of Woodside House, said: “During these difficult times, it’s nice to have something to celebrate and we’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Mabel is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she continues to break into her next century.”

