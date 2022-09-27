Parakeet brings her chicks to meet city woman every summer for seven years

Lyn Hill, from Hellesdon, has had a family of parakeets visit her for the last seven years - Credit: Steve Cooke / Lyn Hill

For many years city couple Lyn and Clive Hill have shared their home with an unusual family.

Where most people expect to find a pair of magpies or a robin or two in their garden, instead the Hills welcome a company of parakeets.

In fact they have done so for more than seven years.

It comes after reports of ring-necked parakeets breeding in NR5.

Lyn Hill said: " I actually get quite sad when I don't them the parakeets for a while" - Credit: Steve Cooke

The self-proclaimed "twitchers" came home to Hellesdon from holiday in 2015 to find a single parakeet helping itself to food from their bird feeder.

Lyn said: "We didn't know at the time time but it was a female parakeet.

"After doing some research I put some slices of apple out for her and she'd have a munch while on our fence.

"She would fly off and come back every day.

"I always wished she'd find a mate."

Lyn Hill, 69, who lives in Hellesdon - Credit: Lyn Hill

It wasn't until February 10, 2018, that the family's feathered friend brought home a partner.

The 69-year-old added: "I'll always remember the day because it was my daughter Renae's birthday - who has flown the nest herself.

"It wasn't long before the bird was having babies.

"She had four the first time - in June 2018 - and then more over the years.

"I've seen about eight or nine flying around in the garden since."

The first parakeet showed up in the Hill's garden in 2015 - Credit: Steve Cooke

The colourful birds enjoy urban areas and are not often found in the countryside because they need access to food and very old trees.

Male parakeets aren't usually identified for a few years until the bright coloured ring appears around their neck.

Lyn decided to call all of them "Pollys" because of how hard it is to define each individual bird.

"We always hear them around," added Lyn.

The Hill family call every parakeet "Pollys" because of how hard it is to identify each bird - Credit: Steve Cooke

"They make such a distinctive noise so me and my husband will always get up to see them.

"It's just lovely - I actually get quite sad when I don't them for a while.

"We still get lots of other birds but because the parakeets are so unusual to get these bright green birds in the garden.

"What I love the most is that it all started with the lone female and now she comes back with her own family."