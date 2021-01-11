News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Daughter's mission as dad fights Covid in intensive care

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 1:55 PM January 11, 2021   
Edward Folkard is current in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus. His daughter Katie is trying to raise money to thank the staff looking after him.

A Norwich woman is raising cash to thank critical care staff who are looking after her sick father.

Katie Folkard's dad Edward has been in hospital for a week after being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Folkard, 65, is a father of six, and is currently on a ventilator in the hospital's intensive care unit. 

Miss Folkard, who lives off Aylsham Road, in Norwich, contacted the hospital and asked if there was a way any money she raised could be given to the ICU team.

The 26-year-old said: "I haven't slept since he has been in there. 

"These incredible staff members are sweating and fighting daily with the influx of Covid patients and they still are not getting a pay rise at all. This is the only way I can help by raising funds to give directly to the staff who are doing amazing work.

"We are getting updates two to three times a day. You can hear they are so tired but still call my sister and speak to her for 15 minutes to reassure us." 

To find out more, visit the fundraising page here.



