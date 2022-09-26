Woman keeps 40-year promise and climbs Mount Kilimanjaro for late dad

A city woman has climbed one of the tallest mountains in the world - keeping a promise she made to herself at just ten years old.

Jules Stekelenburg, who lives in Rosary Road, emigrated to Malawi in South-eastern Africa in 1979 after her dad, Peter Stone, took a job in the country.

And Jules, an insurance broker, recalls being "haunted by the beauty of Mount Kilimanjaro" - which is 5,895m above sea level - on her trips to the county.

On September 8 she fulfilled her childhood promise while dedicating the trip to her late dad who died in 2005.

Jules Stekelenburg said: "It's the most breath taking view I've ever seen in my life" - Credit: Jules Stekelenburg

The 50-year-old said: "I vowed to one day to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

"After lots of planning and training I manged to conquer it on my 50th birthday.

"Every step was exceptionally challenging.

"But at no point did I want to give up.

Jules Stekelenburg reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro at around 7.15am on September 8 - Credit: Jules Stekelenburg

"There are three summit points on Kilimanjaro: Gilman’s Point, Stella Point and Uhuru Peak.

"When I reached Gilman's Point at 5am I burst into tears.

"Myself and the other 15 guides continued to Stella Point and saw the sun rise.

"It's the most breathtaking view I've ever seen in my life.

Mount Kilimanjaro is 5,895m above sea level - Credit: Jules Stekelenburg

"We finally manged to conquer the highest point, Uhuru Peak, around 7.15am.

"I was so emotional - it's definitely the most memorable birthday I've had."

Jules is raising money for Norfolk Renal Fund, a charity which aims to improve the treatment of renal diseases.

Renal disease, also called end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure, occurs when chronic kidney disease - the gradual loss of kidney function - reaches an advanced state.

Mount Kilimanjaro has three summit points: Gilman’s Point, Stella Point, and Uhuru Peak - Credit: Jules Stekelenburg

Jules added: "I was 13 years old when I got the phone call from my mum to tell me that my dad was being medically evacuated to South Africa.

"Various tests resulted in the removal of one of his kidneys which had finally given up.

"Fast forward to 2000, another phone call and another medivac - this time it was kidney failure.

Jules Stekelenburg, who lives in Rosary Road, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro on September 8 - Credit: Jules Stekelenburg

"Sadly my dad never got a transplant and died.

"I knew my dad would be really proud of what I did."

Jules' JustGiving page has currently raised over £3,000.