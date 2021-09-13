Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision

Published: 2:42 PM September 13, 2021

The car flipped over onto its back while travelling down Churchill Road on Thursday last week - Credit: Submitted

A 27-year-old has been temporarily banned from getting in the front seat of any vehicle after being involved in a collision in Norwich.

Mihaela Bucicoiu, of Knowsley Road, has been charged with failing to provide a blood sample after the incident on Thursday, September 9 in Churchill Road.

A woman has been charged with failing to provide a blood sample after the incident in Churchill Road. - Credit: Submitted

Bucicoiu will appear in court on September 28 — and as part of her bail conditions is not allowed to be in the front seat of any car.

Police have confirmed investigations are ongoing as to how other cars in the street came to be damaged during the collision.