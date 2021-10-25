'Never let anything worry you' - Norwich woman celebrates 108th birthday

Published: 6:37 PM October 25, 2021

Bettty, pictured centre, celebrating her 108th birthday with her extended family that spans multiple generations - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

A Norwich woman who lived through two world wars has celebrated her 108th birthday this week.

Mary Biggs, known as Betty, celebrated the occasion with a buffet alongside her extended family along with other tenants at the Barley Court care home in Costessey.

Betty was born on October 23 1913 in Aimyn in East Yorkshire but moved to Norfolk in 1992 after her husband died, in order to be closer to her son.

Betty, who has lived through two world wars, took in London evacuees during the Second World War, while her husband survived been a prisoner of war in Italy - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

She became one of the first tenants at the new Barley Court independent housing scheme and has lived there ever since.

Krista Plowman, Barley Court scheme manager said: "We’re delighted to celebrate another special birthday together with her.

“She has led such an interesting life and is also much loved by staff and fellow tenants here at Barley Court.”

A birthday cake made for Betty Biggs, who celebrated her 108th birthday Monday - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

On receiving her ninth telegram from the Queen, the 108-year-old shared some useful advice that is the secret to her longevity.

Betty said: "I don’t stress about anything. Never let anything worry you, it’s not worth it.”