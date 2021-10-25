'Never let anything worry you' - Norwich woman celebrates 108th birthday
- Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography
A Norwich woman who lived through two world wars has celebrated her 108th birthday this week.
Mary Biggs, known as Betty, celebrated the occasion with a buffet alongside her extended family along with other tenants at the Barley Court care home in Costessey.
Betty was born on October 23 1913 in Aimyn in East Yorkshire but moved to Norfolk in 1992 after her husband died, in order to be closer to her son.
She became one of the first tenants at the new Barley Court independent housing scheme and has lived there ever since.
Krista Plowman, Barley Court scheme manager said: "We’re delighted to celebrate another special birthday together with her.
You may also want to watch:
“She has led such an interesting life and is also much loved by staff and fellow tenants here at Barley Court.”
On receiving her ninth telegram from the Queen, the 108-year-old shared some useful advice that is the secret to her longevity.
Most Read
- 1 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
- 2 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 3 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
- 4 Caravan catches fire in Norwich
- 5 Armed police called to reports of man with knife
- 6 Key route into city closes for a week for safety improvement work
- 7 Five people spiked at three Norwich venues over the weekend
- 8 Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
- 9 Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise
- 10 Post Office at new location opening 78 hours a week
Betty said: "I don’t stress about anything. Never let anything worry you, it’s not worth it.”