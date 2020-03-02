Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

The month has started with a bang for one lucky person in the city.

A woman in Norwich has won £1m in the Premium Bonds draw for March.

She has £50,000 in Premium Bonds - the maximum amount - but won the jackpot on a £10,000 bond bought in July 2015.

Her number 250KD320334 was randomly selected by an Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment or ERNIE.

She is the third person to be made a millionaire through Premium Bonds in Norwich - the top prize was also claimed in November 2016 and November 2019.

Across the city there are 8,117 unclaimed prizes worth a total of £284,500 through Premium Bonds.

The highest value prize is £1,000 and seven people in Norwich are yet to claim the cash.

The oldest unclaimed prize worth £25 - won by a £3 bond - dates back to December 1971.

