Norwich wins night-time award for third year running

Norwich has been awarded a Purple Flag status for the quality and diversity of its night-time offerings.

Similar to the Blue Flag award for beaches, the Purple Flag scheme aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm and 5am.

Receiving the award for a third year in a row, Norwich has been recognised for its a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture as well as for the work done to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors.

Commenting on the award, Martin Blackwell, head of operations for Norwich Business Improvement District, said: "We are delighted that, once again, Norwich has been recognised as a great place to come for your leisure and entertainment.

"This is a significant part of our economy and the wider offer of a city."

Since 2007, Purple Flag status has been awarded to more than 70 towns and cities in the UK and Ireland.