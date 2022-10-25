Pumpkins will KILL hedgehogs if dumped, wildlife experts warn

Hedgehogs are being threatened by dumped pumpkins which can prove fatal if they eat them - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Liam Smith

Come the start of November thousands of pumpkins decorating homes across the city will become redundant.

But wildlife experts are asking homeowners not to dump the rotting gourds outdoors as they can be poisonous to the Fine City's spikey critters.

The Woodland Trust has warned pumpkins can be fatal to hedgehogs.

Why not take part in Rennie Grove's pumpkin carving competition? - Credit: Archant

Norwich wildlife expert Liam Smith explained: “There are several animals that really shouldn’t eat pumpkins.

“Hedgehogs are the main victim to them – by nature they should only eat meat and insects but they are curious and seem to particularly like tasting sweet things.”

Hedgehogs can often eat too much of the rich food source - which is technically a fruit - and vomit as a result.

This means they don't put on the vital weight needed for them to hibernate.

Feeding the wrong food to hogs can also ruin their teeth and cause serious issues with their bone structure too.

The 30-year-old wildlife boffin from NR3 added: “I think people choose to put pumpkins out in the woods because they think they are doing the right thing and helping wildlife.

“And it’s great that people want to help – but feeding pumpkins is very misguided and will cause even more problems than our wildlife is already facing.”

A 175mm gap in your fence panels is all you need to allow hedgehogs to roam free - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kevin Murphy, who runs Norfolk Wildlife Rescue from his home in Norwich, said: "Too much fibrous fruit leads to dehydration for hogs and this can cause fatalities.

"Other animals who can eat pumpkins can only eat them in small quantities.

"People need to think: 'Pumpkins can make hedgehogs very poorly and cause death.'"

To dispose of Halloween pumpkins properly the items need to be put on to compost heaps or be put into brown or food bins.

Liam added: “Woodlands are one of the places where there is usually quite a lot of natural food for wildlife so people shouldn’t need to put any food there - especially not food which is harmful.

“Doing so could cause animals to become too reliant on food that may not always be available.

“Also food that isn’t eaten will rot and could cause a threat to creatures.”