City Wetherspoons could be hit by beer shortages
- Credit: Google
There could be a beer shortage in some of Norwich's pubs, as Wetherspoon has announced it is experiencing supply problems.
The pub chain's supply of Carling and Coors has taken a hit due to ongoing disruption caused by Brexit and the pandemic.
Eddie Gershon, spokesman for Wetherspoons, said: "We are experiencing some supply problems both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.
"We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."
It is not known if any of the city's four Wetherspoons are affected.
Lorry and factory shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic have impacted other big chains such as McDonald's, Nando's and KFC in recent weeks.
Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been a passionate supporter of Brexit and earlier this year denied reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages.
Norwich's Wetherspoons locations include The Glass House, The Queen of Iceni, The Bell Hotel, and The Whiffler.