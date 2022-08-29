West End magic show heading to the fine city

Oliver Tabor is bringing his long running magic show to Norwich straight from Leicester Square - Credit: West End Magic

London's longest-running theatre magic show comes to Norwich next week, direct from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The exciting, family-friendly show offers a mixture of award-winning magic, mind-reading mysteries, comedy, merriment, plus some bloke trying to escape from his jacket.

Oliver Tabor, now 43, is the producer and describes himself as a “dabbler in all things magical".

He said: “I discovered magic at 12 years old when I received a magic set for Christmas.”

He has loved performing magic ever since.

Mr Tabor set up the company West End Magic 10 years ago with the first show in Leicester Square opening in March 2013.

He added: “We have had a residency at the theatre since then.

“Next year marks our 10th anniversary so we are celebrating early by bringing our show to the Maddermarket Theatre."

Mr Tabor explains that the thing that sets West End Magic apart from other magic shows is that it offers a variety of different acts each time.

He said: “We continually search for the finest magic and variety acts the UK has to offer.”

And the Norwich show will be no different, the city will get the chance to see four different acts take to the Maddermarket stage, which will include Britain's Got Talent finalist Christian Lee.

The evening will also feature contemporary illusionist duo Jay and Joss and some classical conjuring performed by Oliver himself, all expertly compered by Wayne Trice.

Mr Tabor was keen to bring the show to Norwich as he has very fond memories of visiting the fine city when he was younger.

He said: “I am also a big fan of the city’s mustard.”

He added: “I feel live entertainment is what everyone needs following the past couple of years, especially a magic show, its excitement with the feel-good factor.

“Perfect for everyone from five to 105.

West End Magic will be at the Maddermarket Theatre for one show only on Friday, September 9 at 7.30pm

Tickets start at £15 but concessions are available.

To book, visit the Maddermarket website or call the box office on 01603 620917.