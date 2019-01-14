This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Forecasters are predicting snowfall in the city by the end of the month.

Although the weather seems mild at the moment, forecasters are warning that we are headed for a cold snap that may see some parts of the country hit with similar conditions to last year’s Beast from the East.

While Norwich won’t be the most dramatically affected part of the country, forecaster AccuWeather is predicting moderate snow fall as we approach the end of January.

The long-form forecast predicts the first snow in the city on January 20, though this will be a very small amount of around 0.3CM.

Heavier snow, however, is predicted on January 29 and the days following with AccuWeather expecting as much as 3.9 CM to fall on the city in one day.

Its looks like January will see the worst of the snow as AccuWeather predict a lighter fall as we head into February.

The most the forecaster predicts for Norwich is 2.4CM of snow on Monday, 2 February and there is no snow expected for the month after February 10.

Adam Dury, from forecasters Weatherquest, said the next few days should be dry, cloudy and mild, with only a “spit and spot of drizzle”.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the morning are set to fall to -2C to -3C, with a small chance of ice forming on the roads.

“When you get colder temperatures there is always a risk of ice,” Mr Dury said.