Proof of full vaccination needed as city music venue reopens

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 AM July 21, 2021   
KAWALA at The Waterfront in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

A vaccine passport will be required for entry to the Norwich Waterfront - Credit: Paul Jones

A popular live music venue in Norwich is asking for proof of full vaccination as it reopens for the first time in 16 months. 

The Waterfront will be opening its doors again on Friday, July 23 with Arlo Parks the first artist booked to grace the stage. 

Arlo Parks will play Standon Calling this summer.

Arlo Parks - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

But those hoping to enjoy a night out at the riverside venue will not be allowed to enter if they cannot show full proof of vaccination and natural immunity. 

Organisers say the latter will be based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event and the result on the NHS App, or
by taking a negative lateral flow test the same day as the event.

Gig lovers will also need to have had a second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to the event with proof via a card or the NHS app. 

A spokeswoman for the Waterfront said: "We are following Covid guidelines and will do our upmost to keep our staff, artists and customers safe.

"We want customers to be able to return week after week without any closures or interruptions to our events and for our staff to feel confident and safe in the workplace.

"We hope that through our consciousness and care towards our supporters that those feeling anxious about returning to crowded places will have more confidence to do so." 

Arlo Parks will be performing on the opening night followed by the Propaganda club on Friday.

Then on the Saturday, the venue's longest running club night, ‘Meltdown’ is making a return. 

Nightclub organisers are not legally required to ask for vaccine passport proof, but prime minister Boris Johnson said it would be "a matter of social responsibility".

The government has said it "reserves the right" to force venues to require people to show their vaccine passport as a condition of entrance.

The Waterfront spokesperson added: "We want to make the experience as easy as we can so will help by offering as many alternatives as possible plus providing links on our website and social media to sites for tests and results as well as offer advice on how to get a Covid pass." 

Norwich Live
Coronavirus
Norwich News

