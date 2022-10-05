Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Water leaks require 'urgency' amid climate crisis

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2022
The leak at Heartsease roundabout caused water to pool in the road

The leak at Heartsease roundabout caused water to pool in the road - Credit: Plumstead Road Press

A series of water leaks across the city have sparked environmental concerns.

Last week a leak at Heartsease roundabout bubbled away for more than 24 hours with a similar pouring in Barker Street on the other side of the city "pumping out for days" according to one witness.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water confirmed that workmen repaired two leaks on September 28 and 29 respectively.

Green councillor Alex Catt said that leaks have a detrimental impact on the environment.

Alexander Catt, who was recently the victim of a homophobic attack in Norwich

Green councillor Alex Catt - Credit: Alexander Catt

"We need to protect our water supply for us and for the sake of wildlife and the environment," he said.

"Water leaks like this are disruptive and cause a back-up of traffic, which is also going to have a detrimental impact on the environment.

"We've seen this across the board with climate change that floods block roads and leave people with no real transport option.

"It needs to be dealt with, with the urgency it deserves."

