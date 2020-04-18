Search

Advanced search

Norwich walks: From Cow Tower to Kett’s Heights

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 April 2020

Jon McGregor

The view from St James' Hill, Mousehold Heath, Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The view from St James' Hill, Mousehold Heath, Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

In a new series, writers from the National Centre for Writing will share their favourite walks in Norwich. Please only retrace their steps if it meets the government’s coronavirus regulations.

Cow Tower, an artillery tower by the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Lesley BuckleyCow Tower, an artillery tower by the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Lesley Buckley

You may think of Norwich as a gentle and uncomplaining sort of a place, but the city has a long history of radicalism and protest.

On this short afternoon’s walk I’d like to introduce you to a gentleman farmer named Robert Kett, a key figure in the city’s history of rebellion.

The Compleat Angler pub at the bottom of Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Compleat Angler pub at the bottom of Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Start from the train station, crossing the river to the Compleat Angler pub, where steps lead from the terrace to a pleasant riverside path.

Pass the flint archway of Pull’s Ferry, where the Normandy limestone was unloaded for the construction of Norwich Cathedral, which you can see soaring skywards to your left.

Jarrold Bridge and Norwich Cathedral at night. Photo: Carl WrigglesworthJarrold Bridge and Norwich Cathedral at night. Photo: Carl Wrigglesworth

Continue along the river to the looming mud-red round structure known as Cow Tower.

Glance towards the escarpment behind the houses on the other side of the river, and consider the military significance of placing an artillery tower here, at a bend in the river and facing the high ground to the north-east. Keep this in mind.

Norwich became England's first UNESCO City of Literature in 2012. Picture: National Centre for WritingNorwich became England's first UNESCO City of Literature in 2012. Picture: National Centre for Writing

Follow the river around to the left, and cross it via the modern Jarrold Bridge, turning right on to Barracks Way. At the roundabout, cross the road and find a footpath to the right of the Castle pub.

This footpath climbs steeply to the ridge of St James’ Hill, your back to a wonderful view that I’d much prefer you to ignore for the time being.

Carry on through the dip and rise of the open parkland– pausing to note what an excellent place this will be for sledging, come winter’s thrilling white days – and up towards the imposing Victorian frontage that sits in front of Norwich Prison.

You may also want to watch:

Turn left along Britannia Road before bearing right into the woodland of Mousehold Heath, there to climb trees, swing on rope swings, ponder the purposes of makeshift dens in densely beshrubbed corners, and follow the tracks of foxes and rabbits and bmx bikes; keep going all the way to Heartsease if you wish, for a glimpse of my old school and a turn on the pitch-and-putt course.

Imagine the whole area you’re walking through, before the tree planting, as unimproved and unenclosed heathland, for common grazing and the gathering of firewood, and, in 1549, the camping place for an estimated 16,000 peasants and yeomen, led by Robert Kett, seeking an answer to their many grievances against the rulers of the day.

(If you have time, find a bench and read the essay that C.J. Sansom includes with his richly detailed historical novel, Tombland, where you will learn far more about Kett’s Rebellion than I have the space to tell you now.)

If and when you tire of the woods, retrace your steps to the prison, continuing along Britannia Road to Kett’s Hill. Cross the road, turn right, and look for the pair of iron gates marked as the entrance to Kett’s Heights.

Make your way up a short set of steps until you emerge from the trees to the top of an escarpment which looks over towards Cow Tower. Now feel free to fully take in the view: the river, the Cathedral, the Castle and the whole city laid out before you.

It was here that Robert Kett and his fellow leaders drew up their petition of demands – protesting against enclosure of land, theft of common resources, and general abuses of power – and from here that they marched on and took over the city, in July 1549.

And it was to here that they retreated, a month later, on the run from government forces who then encircled their camp and massacred 3,000 of them.

Kett was arrested, and hanged from the wall of Norwich Castle at the end of the year.

He had fought the law, and the law had won.

The walk ends here. I’m sure you can find your way down Kett’s Hill, over Bishop Bridge, and back into the city.

Perhaps along the way you’ll consider today’s enclosures and general abuses of power, and write your own petitions...

This piece was originally commissioned by the National Centre for Writing to celebrate Norwich as England’s first UNESCO City of Literature. For more information www.nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/walking-norwich

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Enquiries continue after armed robbery at Norwich food store

Farm Foods in Westwick Street, Norwich, where there was an armed robbery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

N&N boosted in coronavirus fight by 500 returning or new NHS frontline workers

Hayley Aylmer, who has returned to work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital during the pandemic. Photo: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norwich drugs case adjourned to allow analysis of Kinder egg

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

Norwich walks: From Cow Tower to Kett’s Heights

The view from St James' Hill, Mousehold Heath, Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Woman, 77, dubbed ‘miracle’ by hospital nurses after surviving life-threatening blood clot

Derek and Brenda Moncur, from Norwich, have been married for 41 years. Picture: Derek Moncur
Drive 24