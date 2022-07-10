Bumper city footie tournament draws in team from Gibraltar

Gallery

Teams travelled from as far as Gibraltar for what is believed to be the largest one-day walking football tournament ever organised in the country.

The Norwich Soca Seniors hosted the tournament in the scorching heat on Sunday as more than 250 players took part in the charity event.

Taking place at the FDC football facility in New Costessey, the tournament saw 31 teams compete in the 50s, 60s and 70s age categories in a knockout format.

Having already raised more than £1,500 in support of Ukraine in April, all proceeds from the latest Norwich Soca Seniors' tournament were going towards Prostate Cancer.

Norwich Soca Seniors chairman Neville Townsend said: "We believe this is the biggest one-day walking football tournament in this country ever.

"It is a good standard of football at all levels. The 70s teams are a bit slower but it is competitive with grown men who have all played football before."

Norwich Soca Seniors runs two sessions every week with a peak of 58 turning up on a cold January day.

Gary Cockaday, a Norwich Soca Seniors member who helped to run the event, said: "For some of the older guys the biggest thing is it gets them out of the house.

"The players will have a cup of tea and chat afterwards so it as much about the mental side as it is the physical."

Plenty of water stations were lined up to ensure the teams were well hydrated in the heat.

Teams travelled from places such as Leyton Orient, Colchester, Billericay, King's Lynn and Beccles as well as the team from Gibraltar after Norwich Soca Seniors had previously been there.

Mr Cockaday said: "The Gibraltar squad of nine arrived on Friday night for the weekend and they had a wander around Norwich. One of them told us how beautiful they thought Norwich was."

The Gibraltar team brought its owns physio for the tournament as well.

A raffle was held on the day in aid of Prostate Cancer with prizes including £100 cash, a mini break at Dunston Hall Hotel, a £100 Norfolk produce hamper and a Norfolk Broads trip.

