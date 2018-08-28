Supermarket raises hundreds for animal therapy charity

Carole Adam, volunteer co-ordinator dog assessor for the PAT charity with Bailey, a 10-year-old PAT (Pets As Therapy) dog. The assessment includes the dog walking around a public area calmly and relaxed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A supermarket has raised nearly £500 for a charity that allows hospital patients to meet some furry friends.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Waitrose Eaton’s Community Matters Programme has presented a cheque for £437 to the Norfolk branch of Pets As Therapy (PAT).

The charity provide a free therapeutic visiting service to the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital, UEA, Norfolk Library Service, prisons, schools, and nursing homes.

Founded in 1983, PAT helps those suffering from loneliness as well as debilitating mental and physical health conditions such as dementia, autism and strokes.

It also works to improve children’s literacy and engagement with education through their ‘read2dogs’ scheme.

The money raised will go toward encouraging more volunteers with suitable pets to come and join the charity.

This year the scheme, which allows Waitrose customers to vote for which charity they would like the business to support, is celebrating its tenth anniversary and £30 million donated.