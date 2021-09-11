Published: 11:18 AM September 11, 2021

Julie Brociek-Coulton (holding sandwiches) with volunteers at the Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Julie Brociek-Coulton

Volunteers at a community hub created after a day centre was closed have helped stop children going hungry over the school holidays by serving up more than 10,000 sandwiches in the past 12 months.

A group of more than 20 volunteers at the Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich have been making packed lunches to help parents who might otherwise struggle to make sure their children got enough to eat since July last year.

Volunteers making sandwiches at the Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Catherine Wright

It was part of the scheme to provide food, support and activities for struggling families over the summer holidays but has continued with the scheme, supported by John Lewis, the Norfolk Community Foundation and a Go Fund Me appeal which helped to raise almost £3,000.

And now Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager of the Silver Road-based centre, said the band of volunteers have gone through the 10,000 in terms of sandwiches collected or delivered to parents in need.

Julie Brociek-Coulton at the Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Julie Brociek-Coulton

She said: "All of the volunteers have worked so well together.

"We had people on furlough help us so much and even after people went back to work we had lots of volunteers help us with what we've achieved.

"I just want to thank the volunteers and sponsors who, without them and the support of the Silver Road Community Centre, none of this would've been achieved."

The free packed lunches will be stopped now, but volunteers at the community centre are getting ready to provide Christmas meals and hampers to families and single people and will still be running the Community Fridge which has free bread and other items on offer on a Saturday from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The Silver Road Community Centre, formerly the Silver Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The Silver Road Community Centre was created after campaigners fought to stop the county council from selling the former Silver Rooms day centre to a private developer.

The community took it on themselves at a peppercorn rent and created the community centre.

A foodbank at the centre is open on Thursday and Saturday, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, while there is also a cafe at the venue as well as a community fridge.

Mrs Brociek-Coulton said: "We've lots of people who have donated to the Foodbank be it with monies or donations of food and we would love to receive any other donations from people."

To get in touch email jewillis064@aol.com or text 07786694325.