Search

Advanced search

Volunteers serve up more than a thousand lunches to stop children going hungry

30 August, 2020 - 06:00
Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

Julie Brociek-Coulton

Volunteers at a community hub created after a day centre was closed have helped stop children going hungry over the school holidays - serving up more than a thousand packed lunches.

Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

A group of more than 20 volunteers at the Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich have spent the past four weeks making packed lunches to help parents who might otherwise struggle to make sure their children got enough to eat.

The project received money through the Norwich Opportunity Area scheme and led to more than a thousand packed lunches being prepared, which were then collected or delivered to parents.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, a Labour city and county councillor and trustee at Silver Road Community Centre, said: “We had three schools that we catered for - Magdalen Gates Academy, Angel Road Infant and Junior Academy and Sewell Park Academy and we sent letters out to all schools, who passed them to parents.

“As the weeks have gone by we have more parents using our service. I think the parents appreciated the fact that we were there to support them and help them in anyway we could and this project has been really successful.

Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

You may also want to watch:

“It was only successful because of the fantastic volunteers we have and I know they have enjoyed working on this project as much as I have.

“People don’t see that behind the scenes work, I know, but it has been well worth the results we have achieved for our community.

“The great thing is that people have come in and we have helped them with casework too and also told them about the Norfolk Assistance Scheme that Norfolk County Council has, where they could put in for school uniforms.

Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.Volunteers at the Silver Rooms in Norwich have been keeping people fed during the summer holidays. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

“We also received packs from the Norfolk and Norwich Festival full of great resources for the children over the four weeks and the Norfolk county Labour councillors sub-group gave parcels of activities too.

All in all it was a great project and we hope to continue with others in the future and our next project is to start a foodbank at the centre.”

The Silver Road Community Centre was created after campaigners fought to stop the county council from selling the former Silver Rooms day centre to a private developer.

The community took it on themselves at a peppercorn rent and created the community centre.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s unbeaten German tour

Josh Martin scored an excellent free-kick during Norwich City's first friendly of the day against Darmstadt Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich chef could be crowned best in the country after reaching finals of competition

Marcin 'Magic' Pomierny, of the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, who has made the finals in a best chef of the year contest. Photo: Paul Dickson

World first operation on cancer patient takes place at Norfolk hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Sandeep Kapur, Anais Rosich-Medina, Richard Haywood, Omar Al Kadhi and Irshad Shaikh who worked on the world first operation using robotic technology and three surgical teams working similtaneously. Picture: NNUH

Warning over ‘Netflix’ and ‘DHL’ scams targeting Norfolk people

Netflix logo. Pic: Archant Library.

Crunching the numbers ahead of City’s new Championship challenge

Norwich City won the Championship title with 94 points in 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images