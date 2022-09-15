Why God Save the King is such a good national anthem, according to experts

Vocal coach Benjamin Lake from Cringleford explains why national anthem is the best in the world - Credit: PA/Benjamin Lake

It's a song sung by millions of people around the world honouring the British monarch.

Since it was first publicly performed in London in 1745 the national anthem has changed from God Save the King to God Save the Queen, and back again.

But what makes this renowned tune arguably the best in the world?

The national anthem is also sung at events where the royal family is present - Credit: IAN BURT

Vocal coach at the Singing Room in Norwich, Benjamin Lake, shed some light on why it is so easily recited across the globe.

He explained: “The British national anthem is very singable - everyone sounds good singing it.

“It’s in a good key. The high notes are not too high and the low notes are not too low.”

The 43-year-old also thinks that the simple melody helps to ensure people remember it.

However he added not all national anthems share the same benefit - with the US national anthem in particular being particularly hard to follow.

King Charles and Camilla stand for national anthem at Sandringham flower show in 2005 - Credit: Matthew Usher

The Cringleford man said: “From my point of view the US anthem is not as easy to sing.

“It has a very low part and a very high part, unfortunately a lot of people can’t manage it.

“Which makes our national anthem much easier to sing – it's engrained into us from a young age and is part of who we are.”

Benjamin Lake is a vocal coach at the Singing Room Norwich - Credit: Benjamin Lake

He also thinks that the British national anthem has added "weight" to it as it is always sung at important events including the Olympics and other major sporting events.

He said: “It holds a lot of importance for the country as it is always sung at key moments from our lives.

“And it lends itself to events whether big or small because it sounds great with a big band but equally as effective with a singular instrument.

The national anthem is often sung at sporting events such as football - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It would have been designed to be simple so everyone could do it – they want people to be able to sing it.”

However Benjamin thinks the transition from Queen to King within the song will be much harder.

He said: “We know the Queen has sadly died and we know there is a King.

"However we're going to have to really think about it when singing the anthem as it’s a change from the way we’ve sung it all our lives.”

It is traditional to stand to sing the national anthem - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The national anthem:

There is not an authorised version of the national anthem - the words are a matter of tradition.

Over the years additional verses have been added but these are very rarely used.

The words most commonly used today are those sung in 1745 with the changes made to ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ where appropriate.

On official occasions only the first verse is usually sung.

The words of the national anthem are as follows:

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King,

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King.

Thy choicest gifts in store

On him be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign.

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King.