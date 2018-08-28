Norwich teen Cameron Cole crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Big Brother 2018 winner Cameron Cole. Picture: Channel 5/PA Wire Channel 5

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole has been crowned the winner of the last ever series of Big Brother.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 19-year-old burst into tears as his name was called out by host Emma Willis during tonight’s finale.

He went into the final as the bookies’ favourite to win, and after a public vote he was named the winner of the 19th series of the Channel 5 reality show.

Cameron, who came out as gay for the first time on TV, was one of 14 contestants to enter the Big Brother house for the final series.

After 53 days on the show, he took home the top prize of £100,000 after making it to the final two alongside 26-year-old Akeem Griffiths.

Sitting down to speak to presenter Emma Willis, Cameron appeared stunned by his win as he admitted he never thought he would win. “I am completely and utterly shell-shocked,” said the self-confessed super fan, who is the show’s youngest winner.