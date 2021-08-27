News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Norwich TV footage reveals Morecambe and Wise 'bored stiff' by Monty Python

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:50 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 1:04 PM August 27, 2021
Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise

Comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise. - Credit: PA

A long lost interview from a small Norwich TV station has been unearthed showing Morecambe and Wise saying they were "bored stiff" by Monty Python.

The legendary duo were asked their opinion of the cult comedy ensemble during a 1973 appearance on the campus television station at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Student-run Nexus made its own arts, entertainment, comedy, documentary, drama and news programmes from the late-1960s until 2009, before going online as UEA:TV. 

It was transmitted over a very limited range, though it could be picked up on the TV sets of people living in the Bluebell Road area.

Monty Python team

The Monty Python team doing their famous island sketch on the beach at Winterton in November 1972. - Credit: Alan Howard

Morecambe and Wise, then at the height of their fame with their TV shows seen by more than 20 million viewers a week, were interviewed backstage at Norwich's Theatre Royal during a run of four sold-out shows.

You may also want to watch:

Monty Python, who themselves appeared at the Theatre Royal in 1973, had found fame with their mould-breaking, surreal and subversive Flying Circus TV show.

Rare interview footage of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise

Rare interview footage of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise discussing Monty Python back stage at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Nexus

Eric Morecambe tells the student interviewer Colin Webb, then 25, he finds the ensemble "university comedy... and I'm afraid that a lot of it is very unprofessional".

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
  2. 2 Four Afghan families to be rehoused in Norwich
  3. 3 Property focus: The £1m house in the centre of Norwich
  1. 4 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
  2. 5 150 cannabis plants discovered in Norwich home
  3. 6 They're here! Crowds marvel as Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport
  4. 7 Food fraudsters and tableware thieves target city restaurants
  5. 8 First look inside Norwich's new Greek restaurant
  6. 9 Norwich Post Office set to relocate after postmaster resigns
  7. 10 'We love this city': Red Arrows pilot on Norwich display

He adds: "But what does make me laugh, really makes me laugh. And what doesn't make me laugh bores me stiff!"

Monty Python performing at the UEA in Norwich in 1972.

Monty Python performing at the UEA in Norwich in 1972. - Credit: Archant

While insisting he likes Monty Python, Ernie Wise says he finds their sketches contained "five or six minutes of utter boredom".

"And then there's three minutes of very funny and then another eight minutes of boredom," he added.

Shown the footage by the BBC, Monty Python member Sir Michael Palin said he had found it intriguing. 

"It didn't seem particularly savage - but on the other hand, it was very clear what they felt," he said.

Michael Palin

Michael Palin said he was "intrigued" by rare footage Morecambe and Wise discussing Monty Python. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The generational comedy clash was found during the making of a BBC Radio Norfolk documentary, Nexus: Norfolk's Forgotten TV Station, to be broadcast at 1pm on August 30.

It was held on a Nexus VHS tape that former station member Paul Hayes, now a BBC radio producer, copied and digitised.

Vicious Rumours filming at Nexus TV in 1981

Student-run UEA TV station Nexus in 1981. - Credit: UEATV

Mr Webb went on to work in publishing and on a book with Morecambe and Wise. He told the BBC he was "delighted" the footage of their first meeting had been found.

John Cleese filming Monty Python i9n Norwich.

'And now for something completely different...': John Cleese films one of the famous opening sequences for Monty Python's Flying Circus at the Norwich Castle mound on in 1971. - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Food and Drink

Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Bridge on Carrow Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Carrow Road river bridge to close for urgent repairs

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Kids on See saw at new Wensum Park safe playground Norwich pic taken 20th January 1990 c11949

Reader Gallery

Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon