Duo give Norwich verdict on UK tour of every Good Beer Guide pub
PUBLISHED: 16:20 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 14 March 2019
Archant
Two friends aiming to visit every Good Beer Guide pub in the UK ticked six Norwich pubs off their list whilst visiting for the Hull City match.
Simon Everitt, aged 39 from York, and Tom Irvin, 30 from Grimsby, came to the city on Wednesday night to watch their team take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Despite Hull City losing 3-2, the pair still managed to raise a glass at six city pubs in less than 24 hours.
The pair visited The White Lion in Oak Street, The Plough in St Benedicts Street, The Coach & Horses in Bethel Street and The Jubliee in St Leonards Road on Wednesday evening.
They also managed to squeeze in a visit to The Playhouse Bar in St Georges Street and Kings Arms in Hall Road before their train left the city at midday on Thursday.
Mr Everitt said: “We decided to visit every Good Beer Guide pub as I enjoyed it when Hull City played away from home and got to experience new towns and cities and especially pubs.
“I thought about how I could recreate that on a weekly basis and that is how it started on April 5 2014 and it is almost the fifth anniversary.
“I loved The Jubilee in the backstreets near the ground and station and The White Lion in the centre was great too and we managed to wake up early enough to do two early openers on Thursday which were both really good in different ways.
“We are focusing on completing all the Good Beer Guide pubs in Derbyshire at the moment and would like to do it by county.
“We’ve just completed a third of the book so we’ve done 1542 out of 4,500.”