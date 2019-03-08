Duo give Norwich verdict on UK tour of every Good Beer Guide pub

Tom Irvin and Simon Everitt visit The White Lion pub on a tour of all the Good Beer Guide pubs in the UK Credit: Bernard Everitt Archant

Two friends aiming to visit every Good Beer Guide pub in the UK ticked six Norwich pubs off their list whilst visiting for the Hull City match.

The "pub dog of the year" at the Kings Arms Credit: Bernard Everitt The "pub dog of the year" at the Kings Arms Credit: Bernard Everitt

Simon Everitt, aged 39 from York, and Tom Irvin, 30 from Grimsby, came to the city on Wednesday night to watch their team take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Despite Hull City losing 3-2, the pair still managed to raise a glass at six city pubs in less than 24 hours.

The pair visited The White Lion in Oak Street, The Plough in St Benedicts Street, The Coach & Horses in Bethel Street and The Jubliee in St Leonards Road on Wednesday evening.

They also managed to squeeze in a visit to The Playhouse Bar in St Georges Street and Kings Arms in Hall Road before their train left the city at midday on Thursday.

Pub 1537, White Lion, Norwich. Friendly Milton low roofed cosy effort, even a twild called Jackson and a twog called Michael (not sure on that last one) can stop a great start to the ticking! ✅ pic.twitter.com/LDNsxF88Tw — Simey BRAPA Everitt (@StymieSi) March 13, 2019

Mr Everitt said: “We decided to visit every Good Beer Guide pub as I enjoyed it when Hull City played away from home and got to experience new towns and cities and especially pubs.

“I thought about how I could recreate that on a weekly basis and that is how it started on April 5 2014 and it is almost the fifth anniversary.

“I loved The Jubilee in the backstreets near the ground and station and The White Lion in the centre was great too and we managed to wake up early enough to do two early openers on Thursday which were both really good in different ways.

“We are focusing on completing all the Good Beer Guide pubs in Derbyshire at the moment and would like to do it by county.

Pub 1538, Plough, Norwich. Quite upmarket for us. No beermats, Tom couldn't get blackcurrant so had a special apple juice made, Grain beers too dark to read, dice in a box, stoner rock and cheese planks whatever they are! pic.twitter.com/yPtxB1jOxu — Simey BRAPA Everitt (@StymieSi) March 13, 2019

“We’ve just completed a third of the book so we’ve done 1542 out of 4,500.”

Pub 1539, Coach n Horses, Norwich. The Bethel St one, lovely old creaky place with nice features but a group of loose women dining near us too, so swings n roundabouts, innit! pic.twitter.com/VDYLQpclAa — Simey BRAPA Everitt (@StymieSi) March 13, 2019

Pub 1540, Jubilee, Norwich. Queen Victoria says have a pukka pie in this post match backstreet gem, my Hull City shirt getting funny looks, but the Summer Lightning drinking well. #BRAPA pic.twitter.com/lqtvfvzJgP — Simey BRAPA Everitt (@StymieSi) March 13, 2019

Pub 1541, Playhouse Bar, Norwich. Quirky fun 10am opener, ceiling cityscape is incredible, Cloudwater Mild mmmm, and a bit of Radiohead just to stop us being too happy pic.twitter.com/3Hvg8z5r2Q — Simey BRAPA Everitt (@StymieSi) March 14, 2019