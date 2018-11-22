Search

Vegan Christmas market to be held in Norwich

22 November, 2018 - 11:04
Last year's Christmas vegan market. Photo: Norwich Vegans

Norwich Vegans

An annual market offering goods free from animal products will return to Norwich this festive season.

The market, hosted by Norwich Vegans, will take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, December 2 at OPEN Norwich.

Entry is free and the market will include a tombola, a raffle and a lucky dip for children as well as a variety of stalls.

Penny Franiel, founder and chair of Norwich Vegans, said: “The Norwich Vegans held Norwich’s first ever Christmas Market in 2015, a year after the group began.

“Each year our events have grown along with the size of the Norwich Vegans group. At our Christmas Markets we have local and countrywide businesses, providing the public with a huge choice of vegan products.”

