Volunteers needed at Norwich vaccination sites in crucial period

Published: 1:55 PM July 5, 2021

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich, situated in the former foodhall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Volunteers are urgently needed at Norwich vaccination sites, to help them through one of the most crucial periods of the national programme.

Requests for NHS volunteer responders have soared in recent weeks and there are now over 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

Norwich Castle Quarter is just one site that is accepting steward volunteers in the area.

Norfolk is on track to offer every adult their first vaccine by the end of July, predicts a Norwich GP. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout.

“There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

“There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

Shifts usually last up to six hours with your expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

The NHS steward volunteers programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM.

Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

For sites across the UK, this is one of the busiest and most crucial periods of the national vaccination programme.

Over 50 million vaccines have already been delivered and work continues at pace to vaccinate all adults ahead of July 19.

For more information or to sign up as a steward volunteer visit, www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk.