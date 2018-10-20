Search

Norwich university ranked in top five across UK for ‘creative opportunities’

20 October, 2018 - 07:00
NUA Degree Show, 2018. The university has been praised by consumer group Which? for its 'creative opportunities'. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norwich university has been ranked as having one of the best creative scenes in the country.

A report by consumer group Which? placed Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) in the top five UK universities for “creative opportunities”, such as campus exhibitions or artistic activities, for the third year in a row.

It was joined in the top five by Falmouth University, Goldsmith, University of London and University of the Creative Arts, while Art University Bournemouth also joined those highly rated for their creative scene.

The Which? University student survey also judged the top universities for nightlife, sports, and political scene and diversity of opinion.

Alex Hayman, managing director of Which? University, said: “Extra-curricular activities can play a pivotal role in the overall student experience, so it is important they consider all factors of university life before making a decision.”

