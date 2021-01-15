Norwich youth team leads project donating 100 kits to Ghana club
- Credit: Norwich United
Young footballers are seeing their shirts worn with pride in Africa after donating more than 100 kits to young boys in Ghana.
Norwich United Football Club's U10s team started the project after noticing the Humble Lions team in Ghana liking their posts on Facebook.
Manager Alex Symington and coaches Chris Bone and Julian Driver saw the team had limited resources and asked their squad if they had kits and boots to donate.
The initiative has received support, with donations from Dussindale Football Club and teams in Lincolnshire to send 110 kits and 50 pairs of football boots to Ghana.
The Humble Lions received the donations on Christmas Eve and wore them in a football tournament the following week.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Driver said: "The manager texted me to say the boost of confidence it has given the boys is absolutely fantastic.
"Our boys love it and we want to do more with other teams. We would love to get more kits and boots sent out to underprivileged kids who just love the game of football."
Most Read
- 1 Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently
- 2 Wine bar collapse costs council £70k after lease blunder
- 3 £250,000 of cannabis found in two cars on A11
- 4 Military personnel deployed to help N&N cope with Covid pressures
- 5 'Village would be worse without it' - Owner on plans for 17th century pub
- 6 Inquest opens into death of 13-year-old Norwich girl
- 7 Full list of Norwich Market stalls open or delivering during lockdown
- 8 Norwich man admits supplying drugs to small group of friends
- 9 NHS asks 200 council staff to help in Norfolk hospitals
- 10 'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison