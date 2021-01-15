Norwich youth team leads project donating 100 kits to Ghana club

Published: 6:24 PM January 15, 2021

The Norwich United Under 10s squad have helped to donate more than 100 football kits and 50 pairs of boots to a team in Ghana. - Credit: Norwich United

Young footballers are seeing their shirts worn with pride in Africa after donating more than 100 kits to young boys in Ghana.

Norwich United Football Club's U10s team started the project after noticing the Humble Lions team in Ghana liking their posts on Facebook.

Players for the Humble Lions from Ghana wearing a selection of the kits and boots donated by teams. - Credit: Humble Lions

Manager Alex Symington and coaches Chris Bone and Julian Driver saw the team had limited resources and asked their squad if they had kits and boots to donate.

Norwich United coaches and managers have praised their players for their donations. Pictured is Chris Bone (left) Julian Driver and Alex Symington. - Credit: Norwich United

The initiative has received support, with donations from Dussindale Football Club and teams in Lincolnshire to send 110 kits and 50 pairs of football boots to Ghana.

The Humble Lions received the donations on Christmas Eve and wore them in a football tournament the following week.

Mr Driver said: "The manager texted me to say the boost of confidence it has given the boys is absolutely fantastic.

"Our boys love it and we want to do more with other teams. We would love to get more kits and boots sent out to underprivileged kids who just love the game of football."

The Humble Lions from Ghana wearing a selection of the kits and boots donated by teams. - Credit: Humble Lions

