City say under twos not allowed into "open-air areas" of Carrow Road

Norwich City confirmed under twos will not be permitted entry into open-air areas at Carrow Road

Norwich City has confirmed children under the age of two will not be allowed into open-air areas of Carrow Road on matchdays.

Following a review, the club announced on Monday (August 15) children would not be permitted entry into open-air areas of the stadium and concourses for games or wider events in order to prevent risk and harm.

The move has been made to bring the club in line with the entry policies of leading national stadiums and following academic research regarding the impact of noise on infant hearing.

Children over two-years-old will be allowed in to Carrow Road with a valid ticket.

