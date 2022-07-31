Demonstrators brave rain for City Hall Ukraine protest

Timur Romanetc, 10, braving the rain at the Ukraine protest at City Hall protest on July 31 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Hundreds of people of all nationalities congregated in solidarity on the steps of City Hall under a greying Norwich sky to oppose the war in Ukraine.

Not deterred by torrential downpours, protestors highlighted that even though coverage of the war is slowing, the war is doing anything but.

Natalia Scott demanded that people do not forget about the ongoing war.

"I couldn't predict how many people would come out today," she said.

"There are so many more Ukrainian faces and voices here today.

"There are now more Ukrainians here in Norfolk.

"One of my aims was just to say thank you to Norfolk for providing their houses and support. They made it possible.

"We still need to help others.

"The world needs to react. How many more people need to die for people to step up and step in?"

Dmitro Todorov said: "We were in Odessa for one month. At the time Russian bombs were falling - it was a horrible time.

"After that we took a train to Poland and then got on a bus to the UK"

The journey took Mr Todorov four days - one on the train and a further three by bus.

His mother Olena added: "The weather here cries for Ukraine."

Anastasiia Petrenko hasn't heard from her grandmother since May 15 and doesn't know if she's still alive.

She has already lost her uncle to the war.

Ana is from Rubizhne and has been in the UK since April.

"I want to stop the war immediately," she said in a speech to the crowd.

She added: "It's amazing to see this outpouring of support. I love my people and it's great to see so many here to protest.

"This is a reminder that there are still people dying right now."

Friend Beth Davis added: "This shows how important European solidarity is. We met because of the European Union Project, and that's how we were able to get Ana here so quickly."

Ana continued: "That solidarity felt like a safety blanket when I had nowhere to turn.

"It was such a relief to see familiar faces. I'm, so grateful for what people in the UK are doing for me. I will never be able to express my gratitude enough.

"I don't know if I will ever go home at all. My city is under occupation and my country has been destroyed completely.

"It may take many years. But I don't have somewhere to return to."

Bank manager Olena Kovalchuk, 39, came to the UK two months ago with her 11-year-old son Artem, settling in Ellingham.

"I left my home in Kyiv because of the war.

"Seeing people here is very emotional. it's a show of my pain. Ukraine is my heart."