News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Hundreds of Norwich students join violence against women event

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin and Roo Pitt

Published: 3:50 PM March 25, 2021   
UEA students taking part in event to show solidarity for all women who have experienced violence.

UEA students taking part in event to show solidarity for all women who have experienced violence. - Credit: Roo Pitt

Hundreds of Norwich students have taken part in an event organised to show solidarity for women who have experienced violence.

About 600 people gathered for the ‘We’re in this together’ event advertised by the University of East Anglia's (UEA) Womanist Society as a response to recent attacks on women.

It was prompted by the response to the death of Sarah Everard and the story of Blessing Olusegun, a 21-year-old whose body was discovered on a beach in East Sussex last September.

Miss Everard's body was found in Kent after she disappeared while walking home in London. Met police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnap in connection with her death.

About 600 students taking part in the socially distanced event at the UEA square on the Norwich campus.

About 600 students taking part in the socially distanced event at the UEA square on the Norwich campus. - Credit: Roo Pitt

The peaceful event on March 24 included speeches highlighting the importance of coming together to take a stand against violence.

A two-minute silence was followed by organisers handing out pieces of paper for woman to anonymously share their experiences of violence, sexual assault and harassment and offer messages of solidarity. 

The UEA event saw students share their experiences of violence and harassment and express their support for women.

The UEA event saw students share their experiences of violence and harassment and express their support for women. - Credit: Roo Pitt

A number of students took to the loudspeaker to highlight their experiences and express their support for women. Some spoke about their experiences of assault and harassment on campus.

Organisers handed out pieces of paper for woman to anonymously share their experiences.

Organisers handed out pieces of paper for woman to anonymously share their experiences. - Credit: Roo Pitt


 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will "respect the rationale"

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon