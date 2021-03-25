Hundreds of Norwich students join violence against women event

Published: 3:50 PM March 25, 2021

UEA students taking part in event to show solidarity for all women who have experienced violence. - Credit: Roo Pitt

Hundreds of Norwich students have taken part in an event organised to show solidarity for women who have experienced violence.

About 600 people gathered for the ‘We’re in this together’ event advertised by the University of East Anglia's (UEA) Womanist Society as a response to recent attacks on women.

It was prompted by the response to the death of Sarah Everard and the story of Blessing Olusegun, a 21-year-old whose body was discovered on a beach in East Sussex last September.

Miss Everard's body was found in Kent after she disappeared while walking home in London. Met police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder and kidnap in connection with her death.

About 600 students taking part in the socially distanced event at the UEA square on the Norwich campus. - Credit: Roo Pitt

The peaceful event on March 24 included speeches highlighting the importance of coming together to take a stand against violence.

A two-minute silence was followed by organisers handing out pieces of paper for woman to anonymously share their experiences of violence, sexual assault and harassment and offer messages of solidarity.

The UEA event saw students share their experiences of violence and harassment and express their support for women. - Credit: Roo Pitt

A number of students took to the loudspeaker to highlight their experiences and express their support for women. Some spoke about their experiences of assault and harassment on campus.

Organisers handed out pieces of paper for woman to anonymously share their experiences. - Credit: Roo Pitt



