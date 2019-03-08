Spring show set to appeal to parents and those expecting
PUBLISHED: 14:31 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 11 April 2019
Parents and those expecting are set to flock to the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark on Sunday (April 14) for a Spring Parent and Baby Show.
The event, which has become the largest indoor baby festival in East Anglia, will include displays by more than 80 businesses covering a wide range of parenting needs.
Alex Atkinson, founder, said: “This spring we’ve introduced a boho feeding den with amazing props, crafty toddler workshops including one which is based on the environment teaching children about recycling and energy and a ‘bloggers’ couch’ where parents can come along and chat to local bloggers.”
Ms Atkinson said there would be a ‘pregnancy tipi’ with therapies and massages, support zones, vintage tearoom, soft play, baby hand/foot print tile making and more.
Visit www.theparentandbabyshow.co.uk for more information or find their page on Facebook.