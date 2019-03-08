Spring show set to appeal to parents and those expecting

The Spring Parent and Baby Show will take place at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Parents and those expecting are set to flock to the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark on Sunday (April 14) for a Spring Parent and Baby Show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which has become the largest indoor baby festival in East Anglia, will include displays by more than 80 businesses covering a wide range of parenting needs.

Alex Atkinson, founder, said: “This spring we’ve introduced a boho feeding den with amazing props, crafty toddler workshops including one which is based on the environment teaching children about recycling and energy and a ‘bloggers’ couch’ where parents can come along and chat to local bloggers.”

Ms Atkinson said there would be a ‘pregnancy tipi’ with therapies and massages, support zones, vintage tearoom, soft play, baby hand/foot print tile making and more.

Visit www.theparentandbabyshow.co.uk for more information or find their page on Facebook.