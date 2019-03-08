Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Spring show set to appeal to parents and those expecting

PUBLISHED: 14:31 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 11 April 2019

The Spring Parent and Baby Show will take place at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Spring Parent and Baby Show will take place at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Parents and those expecting are set to flock to the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark on Sunday (April 14) for a Spring Parent and Baby Show.

The event, which has become the largest indoor baby festival in East Anglia, will include displays by more than 80 businesses covering a wide range of parenting needs.

Alex Atkinson, founder, said: “This spring we’ve introduced a boho feeding den with amazing props, crafty toddler workshops including one which is based on the environment teaching children about recycling and energy and a ‘bloggers’ couch’ where parents can come along and chat to local bloggers.”

Ms Atkinson said there would be a ‘pregnancy tipi’ with therapies and massages, support zones, vintage tearoom, soft play, baby hand/foot print tile making and more.

Visit www.theparentandbabyshow.co.uk for more information or find their page on Facebook.

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

‘People make assumptions’- Former Norwich mayor speaks out after people with Parkinson’s accused of being drunk

Roy Blower has spoken out about living with Parkinson's. Picture:Getty/Archant

Council vows to change its ways over planning comments blackout

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local Show bids for fifth win of the season at Fakenham point-to-point

Sa Kaldoun and Rosie Turner (left) are entered in the Ladies Open race at Fakenham this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists