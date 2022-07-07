Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
UEA Sportspark fitness centre to undergo refurbishment this summer

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:39 AM July 7, 2022
The Sportspark at the UEA.

The Sportspark at the UEA.

The UEA Sportspark fitness centre will undergo an “extensive” refurbishment this summer. 

The sports facility, based at the University of East Anglia, confirmed the commission of Life Fitness, which will see its current fitness centre upgraded with a “new look and feel”. 

It will include the full replacement of all fixed-weight resistance equipment and the replacement of its cardiovascular equipment with a new state-of-the-art range. 

There will also be the introduction of an air bike, curved treadmill and Power Mill Climbers to give “greater variety to training”. 

An updated functional training zone will also allow “multiple people to train at any time”. 

Flooring improvements will provide additional space and benches for resistance workouts while allowing dumbbell weights to be increased to 50kg.  

A new dedicated strength and conditioning zone will have six additional platforms as well as a power sled and sprint track. 

The UEA Sportspark said more details about the works will be revealed in the coming weeks.  

