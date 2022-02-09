Police treat man’s death after incident at UEA pool as 'unexplained'

The Sportspark at the UEA. - Credit: Archant

A man's death following an incident at a Norwich swimming pool is being treated as "unexplained", as investigations continue.

The University of East Anglia's (UEA) Sportspark swimming pool remains closed nearly two weeks after a member of the public got into difficulties shortly after 3pm on Thursday, January 27.

Ambulance crews took the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition and he died at 5am on Friday, January 28.

Norfolk Constabulary and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were working together to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Wednesday, February 9, a police spokesperson revealed that enquiries are still ongoing.

They said: "The death continues to be treated as unexplained and at this time, is not thought to be suspicious.

"We continue work closely with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and enquiries are ongoing."

The UEA Sportspark has announced that the pool will reopen from Sunday, February 13.

A spokesperson added: "The police and HSE investigation remains ongoing. Full timetabling information and any further updates will be made available via the Sportspark website and social media channels.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and we will be communicating with our members regarding any payment adjustments for the period of closure.”