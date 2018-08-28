Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Christmas is coming - the tunnel of lights is back in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:12 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 13 November 2018

The Tunnel Of Light is installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on in Norwich 2018. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Tunnel Of Light is installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on in Norwich 2018. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

As we creep nearer to December, signs of the festive season are everywhere.

And one fairly large one popped up in Norwich city centre this week, as the tunnel of light returned.

The tunnel, which appeared in the city for the first time in 2016 and is part of the Norwich Business Improvement District’s festive plans, runs from the Forum to Gentleman’s Walk and will be switched on along with Norwich’s other Christmas lights at 7pm on Thursday.

It consists of more than 50,000 LED lights and almost six miles of light strings.

The festive lights will keep twinkling until January 5, with new light sequences planned this year - including a James Bond-style display with speeding colours firing through the 45-metre-long tunnel.

The Tunnel Of Light is installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on in Norwich 2018. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Tunnel Of Light is installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on in Norwich 2018. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

In the tunnel’s first year in Norwich, the city centre welcomed an extra 200,000 visitors compared to 2015.

Most Read

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norwich pub successful in its bid for outdoor seating, despite neighbour objections

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed after pushing his thumb into victim’s eye

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide