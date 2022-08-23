'Great craic': Belfast bosses' guide for diverted TUI plane passengers

People enjoying the hot weather outside Belfast City Hall. Pictured inset is Norwich's Northern Ireland keeper Michael McGovern - Credit: PA/Brittany Woodman

Flight diverted? No problem.

With multiple TUI planes landing in Belfast instead of a sunny Mediterranean destination, the Northern Irish city has welcomed baffled tourists with open arms.

Flights to Mallorca and Corfu from Norwich Airport on Tuesday and Friday last week landed at Belfast International Airport to provide a replacement crew member for another TUI flight.

Looking out over Belfast - Credit: Richard Watson Photography

But everyone from Northern Irish landlords to Belfast's tourist board have now told city folk to sack off the sunshine and instead enjoy a break across the Irish Sea.

The Red Arrows fly over the Titanic slipway, the Titanic Museum and the Samson and Goliath cranes in Belfast - Credit: PA

Speaking from Belfast, Russ Parks, owner of the Glendaloch B&B near the airport, said: "We continually get people who are diverted at the airport and say they will come back to Belfast.

"Some get here late at night and just want to get their head down but we do get a lot of English people staying with families here."

Outside the Duke of York in Belfast - Credit: Visit Belfast

The likes of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Giant’s Causeway national nature reserve not far away and a Titanic Belfast exhibition have also made the city a desired location.

And folk from the Fine City will feel even more at home courtesy of Northern Irish links to the Canaries.

Past players include Martin O'Neill, Phil Mulryne and Jamal Lewis in addition to current goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

Former Norwich City midfielder Phil Mulryne hailed from Northern Ireland - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004

Mark Liggett, 37, is a Northern Irish Canary with no connection to Norwich who started supporting the team in the 1990s.

He said: "If you wear a Norwich City shirt you will definitely get someone who will stop you and ask about it.

"Usually 'I remember Jeremy Goss'.

"There’s only a handful of us in Belfast but it’s always good to bump into a fellow Canary.

Mark Liggett outside Wembley Stadium to watch Norwich City in the 2015 play-off final - Credit: Mark Liggett

"We have Michelin starred restaurants like Ox and Deane’s and, of course, you can have a proper pint of Guinness and a good night's craic in the old cobble-stoned alleyways at the Duke of York.

"Memories of the recent past are painted on every wall and all tell a different story."

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the CRS at Cave Hill Country Park as part of his tour of Belfast - Credit: PA

A spokeswoman for the Visit Belfast tourism board added: "A city famed for the warmth of its welcome, Belfast is the perfect spot for a weekend break, not to mention a sustainable staycation for people diverted from Norwich."

Top 10 facts on Belfast

1. Belfast is the birthplace of the Titanic. The famous ship was the largest moveable man-made object the world had ever seen.

2. Famous author CS Lewis was born in Belfast and used its landscapes to inspire his famous Narnia books.

3. Hit TV series Game of Thrones was created in Belfast at one of the largest film studios in Europe.

4. Hit rock band Led Zeppelin played their best selling song 'Stairway To Heaven' for the first time in concert in Belfast.

5. Belfast became known as 'Linenopolis' after becoming the world's linen capital by the end of the 19th century.

Botanic Gardens in Belfast. - Credit: PA

6. Belfast is home to the country's tallest building and bar - the Obel Tower and the Hastings Grand Central Hotel Observatory bar respectively.

7. The symbol of Belfast is a seahorse in homage to its maritime history.

8. Belfast has a huge 3,000 acres of parkland and botanical gardens.