Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?
- Credit: Denis Bradley
Norwich’s self-proclaimed ‘mad cat person’ has shared what it is like living with an ‘army of cats.’
Katy Jon Went, who lives in the Trowse area has had cats for as long as she can remember.
The 55-year-old said: “My parents were trying to have children but it just didn’t happen – in the end they semi gave up and got cats instead.
“Around three months after getting Thomas the cat, they fell pregnant with me – when I was born Thomas was one year old and he lived until he was 19 so we grew up alongside each other.”
Katy only remembers five years in her life when she didn’t have a cat due to university and other work commitments.
Outside of this time Katy has always had between two and 28 cats at a time.
Currently she looks after around 18 cats though a number of kittens are going to be adopted very soon.
Katy, who lives with bipolar, OCD, chronic anxiety and panic attacks, said: “Having cats is like free therapy.
“I have moggies instead of medication.”
It seems as though Katy’s cats also serve for medication for friends in need and neighbours who've ended up adopting or sharing the “communal cats.”
Katy has also become very savvy with her shopping and her army of felines on costs her around £10 a week – so £500 in a year.
She said: “I only feed them biscuits – they supplement it with rodents from the nearby woods.
“The way I see it – I don’t smoke and this costs me less than a smoking habit.”
Katy thinks that she will always have many cats as they help her with her mental health by giving her a reason to get up in the morning.
And this time of year, the cats are sure to get her up regardless as the cats will opt to share Katy’s bed with her.
She said: “If you have enough, when it’s chilly you can just put another cat on your lap.
“They are just so warm.”
Though for people who are feeling more “sensible” Katy would advise the perfect number of cats for a home is between three and four.
She added: “But for people who are a little madder – a neat dozen would do just fine.”