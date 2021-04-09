'Tireless source of support' - Norwich tributes to Prince Philip

Published: 3:36 PM April 9, 2021

Tributes from across Norwich have been paid to Prince Philip, after his death aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh was confirmed on Friday afternoon to have died at Windsor Castle.

It has sparked an outpouring of tributes, including from prime minister Boris Johnson.

The flag at City Hall has been flown half-mast as tributes came in from around the city.

Norwich City Hall is flying its flag at half-mast - Credit: Archant/Clarissa Place

Norwich Cathedral is planning a special memorial service in the coming days, with details set to be announced soon.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, on behalf of the Diocese of Norwich, offered its deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all the Royal Family.

You may also want to watch:

“The Duke of Edinburgh has been a tireless source of support and strength to The Queen through the 73 years of their marriage and the 69 years of her reign," he said. "He has also been an inspiration to very many people in this country and across the Commonwealth through his own charities and organisations.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

“Over seven decades, millions of young lives have been helped and shaped through the establishment of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme. I benefitted from the scheme as a young person and being a Gold Award holder set me up with many important skills for life."

He said the Duke had a "great love" of Sandringham and Norfolk, and said he was "held in high esteem" across the area.

And the Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: "Through more than six decades The Duke of Edinburgh has served alongside Her Majesty The Queen, giving her unwavering support and offering outstanding service to the life of our nation and to the whole Commonwealth. He also holds a special place in the affections of the people of Norfolk, having spent most Christmases at Sandringham and supported so many events in the county over the years.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“As we honour the memory of His Royal Highness and give thanks for his life of service, Norwich Cathedral will be open for all to come to pay their respects, to lay flowers, light candles and attend worship."

Norwich Research Park posted on Twitter to say: "We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who devoted his life to serving our nation.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and all of her family at this very sad time."

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who devoted his life to serving our nation. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and all of her family at this very sad time. https://t.co/l7pqBXWLPl — Norwich Research Park (@NorwichResearch) April 9, 2021

Professor David Richardson, University of East Anglia vice-chancellor, said it was "enormously saddening to hear the news".

"The Prince was a valiant and prominent figure of the country, who we have had the pleasure of hosting on campus in the past," he said.

UEA vice chancellor David Richardson. - Credit: Archant

“He is a well-known figure in Norfolk due to our proximity to the Royal Sandringham Estate, and will be sorely missed by the people of the county and the country as a whole.”

In 1994 Prince Philip visited the University alongside the Queen, who formally opened the Queen’s Building on Chancellor’s Drive, for training the region’s occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

And Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said: "I was saddened to hear of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he will be remembered for his long public service and support of Her Majesty, The Queen."



