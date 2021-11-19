Trainee doctor gives up medicine for 'simpler life' as window cleaner
A 22-year-old trainee doctor has jumped ship on his studies after finding his real dream job.
Davey Perkins, from the NR2 area of Norwich, had planned a life in medicine but finally couldn't resist his true calling.
He got married in the summer and in late September launched his own window cleaning business — aptly named Davey the Window Cleaner — after he acknowledged being a doctor wasn't right for him.
He decided he wanted "to live a bit more simply".
Davey started window cleaning part-time five years ago alongside his dad Austin and quickly fell in love with the trade.
He said: "I was a medical student and was in my final year when I decided to take a break and start window cleaning full-time.
"Initially I worked with my dad just to earn some money but I really started to enjoy it. It's nice being able to work outside and listen to music or a podcast.
"Then in 2020, just before the first lockdown, my wife's dad died and then she got really ill for about a year.
"It was a massive "final straw" moment for me in terms of bringing some perspective.
"It helped me realise what my priorities were in life and where I find fulfilment. For me, these were in relationships.
"Medicine is amazing but I decided I wanted to live a bit more simply.
"My dad still works as a window cleaner and covers Norwich too. I work part-time with him and the rest of the time on my own.
"I think he's secretly happy he'll have someone to pass the window cleaning torch on to.
"The response from family and friends has been pretty mixed: some were fully behind me while others thought I'd lost the plot.
"But they have said I seem happier now, so that's definitely a good sign."
Davey said window cleaning and medicine were actually both very physically demanding — but there was far less emotional strain dealing with people's windows instead of their health.
"The thing I love most about medicine was the variety of people you get to chat to", he said. "But I get the same thing with window cleaning."
Davey can be contacted on Facebook via www.facebook.com/daveythewindowcleaner