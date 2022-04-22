Trains to and from Norwich delayed due to "trespass incident"
Train lines to and from Norwich were blocked due to a "trespass incident" - but all lines have now reopened.
In a tweet just before 8.15pm on Friday, April 22, Greater Anglia advised that all lines in both directions to the city had been blocked until the person was moved to a position of safety.
The tweet read: "We've been made aware of a trespasser in the Norwich area.
"Until the trespasser has been moved to a position of safety, we are unable to run any trains in or out of the station."
Disruption had been expected until 9.15pm - but Greater Anglia later confirmed the trespasser had been "apprehended by security staff" and that all lines had reopened.
