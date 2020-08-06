Norwich top tourist destination for Greater Anglia passengers

Norwich was the most popular destination outside of London for leisure passengers travelling on the Greater Anglia network last year.

Nearly 650,000 leisure journeys were made to Norwich in 2019 providing a significant boost to the local tourist economy.

More than half a million people opted for a trip to Cambridge, while 427,000 chose to visit Chelmsford. Colchester attracted 420,000 people while Ipswich welcomed just under 400,000.

Passenger numbers will be greatly reduced this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however train services are continuing on all journeys, provided passengers follow travel advice.

Wearing a face covering is mandatory unless you are exempt, trains and stations have social distancing measures and people are being encouraged to plan journeys in advance.

Martin Moran, of Greater Anglia, said: “We’re doing all we can to help people travel safely this summer, so people can take advantage of the lovely weather and explore the east.”